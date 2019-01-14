TV News Roundup: 'SYTYCD' Renewal, NBC Streaming, Sarah Shahi's New Gig & a 'Fyre' Fight

So You Think You Can Dance is coming back to Fox!

ALL YOUR MUST-KNOW Monday TV NEWS:

So You Think You Can Dance Advances to Season 16

Fox's hit dance reality competition series So You Think You Can Dance is returning for another season, the network confirmed Monday. The show will return this summer and online auditions are taking place next month. Finalists will be asked to attend live auditions in New York, Los Angeles and Dallas before being invited to Los Angeles to perform for the judges.

"This allows us to shine the spotlight once again on the incredible choreographic and dance talent across the United States as we search for America's favorite dancer," said the show's executive producer Nigel Lythgoe.

NBC Joins the Streaming World

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

NBC is joining in on the streaming race, launching its own service in 2020, according to Variety. Unlike its competitors, the service will reportedly be free to NBCU subscribers in the U.S. and will mainly be supported through ad revenue.

The Fyre Fight Between Hulu and Netflix

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On Monday, Hulu launched its own original documentary, FYRE FRAUD, about the infamous failed music festival, Fyre Festival, which made international headlines in 2017. The only problem? Netflix has its own Fyre Festival documentary, FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, that premieres this Friday, January 18. So which streaming service will reign supreme? Time will tell, but Hulu's definitely got the upper hand with its surprise early release.

The Bourne Series Treadstone Rounds Out Cast

USA Network's upcoming drama Treadstone — an offshoot of the Bourne movie franchise — has added five new names to its roster, Deadline reveals. Omar Metwally (The Affair), Tracy Ifeachor (Quantico), Hyo Joo Han (W: Two Worlds), Gabrielle Scharnitzky (The Game), and Emilia Schüle (Berlin Station) join previously announced stars Jeremy Irvine and Brian J. Smith.

From Heroes creator Tim Kring, Treadstone follows the origins and present-day operations of a CIA black ops program known as Operation Treadstone.

Sarah Shahi Adds to Her Upcoming Slate

Person of Interest's Sarah Shahi will play a recurring role in the upcoming Showtime series City On A Hill executive produced by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Jennifer Todd. Set to begin production next month in New York and Boston, Deadline reports that the series will premiere later this year, with Shahi starring as Rachel Behnam opposite Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge.

This news comes shortly after TV Line announced that Shahi would recur in ABC's The Rookie as an FBI investigator.