5 Groundhog Day Episodes to Stream on Hulu, Netflix, Amazon & More

Imagine if you were stuck in a time loop, just like Bill Murray in the 1993 comedy Groundhog Day. The characters in these five episodes all know the February 2 feeling.

The Mindy Project “Hot Mess Time Machine” (Season 5, Episode 8) Hulu, Amazon Video

High-strung doc Mindy Lahiri (Mindy Kaling) must keep experiencing a bummer of a day that starts with the news that single women over 30 are more prone to acne. Then she embraces the chance to OD on McDonald’s and beat Candy Crush!

Person of Interest “If-Then-Else” (Season 4, Episode 11), Netflix, Amazon Video

This suspenseful ride is more of a Choose Your Own Adventure. After a New York Stock Exchange crisis, The Machine, a supercomputer created by billionaire Harold Finch (Michael Emerson), calculates three courses of action. Each plays out from the same start point, with varying probabilities of success and “asset survival” (er, breathing). The final scenario culminates in a shocking death.

Star Trek: The Next Generation “Cause and Effect” (Season 5, Episode 18), CBS All Access, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video

When a collision destroys the U.S.S. Enterprise, Capt. Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and crew are trapped in a “temporal causality loop.” This high-concept episode shows the beloved starship blown to bits again and again, until those aboard deduce how to warn themselves of the coming disaster.

Supernatural “Mystery Spot” (Season 3, Episode 11) Netflix, The CW app, Amazon Video

Demon hunter Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) is killed on a routine mission, leading brother Sam (Jared Padalecki) to continuously relive the loss. How Dean dies changes — gotta love death by taco!

The X-Files “Monday” (Season 6, Episode 14), Hulu, Amazon Video

Just when it seems like FBI agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) are goners in a bank robbery blast, the day reboots — and only the thief’s girlfriend (Carrie Hamilton) knows. Note the different camera angles for each successive ordeal.