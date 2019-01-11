'Last Man Standing' Sneak Peek: The Baxters Welcome Back Exchange Student Jen (VIDEO)

When it comes to family, the Baxters know what is most important — supporting each other. In this week's episode of Last Man Standing, Mike (Tim Allen), Vanessa (Nancy Travis) and the gang are welcoming exchange student Jen (Krista Marie Yu), whom viewers originally met in the episode "One Flew Into the Empty Nest" earlier this season.

In "Common Ground," Jen has finally arrived from Hong Kong and her exchange family is pulling out all the Baxter stops for their guest. We have an exclusive sneak peek from the episode featuring the moments leading up to Jen's arrival.

"Whoa, whoa, whoa, is that the banner Mom put up for me when I came home?" Eve (Kaitlyn Dever) asks Mandy (Molly McCook) and Kyle (Christoph Sanders), who are fidgeting with the decoration.

"Yes it is," Kyle says proudly, adding, "Can you see where we changed it?"

"Nope it's a marvel of engineering," she says sarcastically. "God bless America."

More witty banter ensues as Mike enters the scene, and his daughters marvel over his decision to welcome a stranger into their home. Of course, the Baxter patriarch says he has it all figured out — Jen and Vanessa will occupy one another and finally allow him some peace and quiet.

Will things change when Vanessa and Jen arrive at the front door? Find out by watching the clip below:

