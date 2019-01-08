'Days of Our Lives' Renewed for Season 55 on NBC

“Like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of our lives.”

The iconic soap series, Days of Our Lives, will be returning with more twists and turns for its 55th season at NBC. It's the network's longest-running series and one of daytime television's most legendary shows.

Days premiered in 1965 and has run for six decades, airing its 13,500th episode in 2018.

"With writing that manages to weave together Salem’s iconic characters with current realities, Ken Corday and his team have ushered the show’s legacy into a new era that resonates with both longtime and new viewers,” said Bruce Evans, Executive Vice President, Current Programming, NBC Entertainment, in a press release. “The actors and crew have such a tremendous respect for Days and what it means to fans. We believe that level of commitment shows through and touches our audience year after year.”

Executive producer Ken Corday added, “It’s a great day in Salem! The sands in the hourglass will continue to flow for yet another year. We’re grateful to NBC and Sony for their continued support of the show and, of course, to our dedicated and passionate fans, we owe it all to you. Thank you for taking us through our 55th season. We can’t wait for you to see what we have in store.”

The show has won a staggering 57 Emmy Awards, most recently taking home the prize for Outstanding Daytime Drama in 2015 and 2018. And Days' 53rd season (September 2017-September 2018) saw a four percent increase in total viewers (2.55 million vs. 2.45 million in live + 7 per Nielsen Media Research) vs. the previous season.

