'NCIS' Sneak Peek: 'X-Files' Alum Mitch Pileggi Arrives to Make Things Tough for Gibbs (VIDEO)

Gibbs (Mark Harmon) is going to have a thorn in his side during NCIS's latest episode, "Toil and Trouble," and it comes in the form of The X-Files alum Mitch Pileggi!

The actor, best known as Walter Skinner in the former Fox sci-fi series, doesn't stray too far from his authoritative past, guest starring as United States Secretary of Defense Wynn Crawford. But in the episode, Pileggi will be more than just a nuisance — he's an actual threat to Gibbs and the NCIS team.

The synopsis reads, "United States Secretary of Defense Wynn Crawford shuts down Gibbs' murder investigation and demands that Special Agents McGee (Sean Murray) and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) be arrested for their actions in the case."

In a sneak peek clip for the episode below, it's clear that the ball is in Crawford's court when a meeting Gibbs was supposed to attend is canceled by the Secretary of Defense. "About your meeting," Pileggi's character begins.

"It was canceled" Gibbs answers.

"By me," Crawford proclaims. "And since you're here, I figured I'd give you the bad news in person," he says with a darkly satisfied look as he launches into some not-so-pleasant developments.

Find out what the men are talking about in the clip below:

NCIS, Tuesdays, 8/7c, CBS