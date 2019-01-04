'Extra' Co-Host A.J. Calloway Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Two More Women

In a new report published by The Daily Beast, Extra co-host A.J. Calloway has been accused of sexual assault by two more women.

The women, who both wanted to remain anonymous, claimed the TV personality forced himself on them in separate incidents. One of women went on to file an “aggravated sexual assault” complaint with the West Orange Police Department in New Jersey on December 24.

The other woman, who went under the pseudonym Talia, said that the assault occurred in 2011 at his house after he made repeated advances towards her.

“I just remember trying to push him off of me, and this went on for 40 minutes straight,” she revealed. Me attempting to push him off of me and fighting to keep him from taking my clothes off. Eventually he got tired, and I think it’s because he was so intoxicated, it was wearing him out.”

She then said that Calloway "kept trying to put my hand on his penis and eventually he ejaculated on my hands." The woman also expressed that she was "terrified" to come forward, alleging the TV personality would be someone who would try and "affect my career."

"He started messaging me in 2011 [on social media]," Talia said. "He wanted to take me out to dinner and I kept telling him no, I wouldn't entertain his advances."

Calloway's attorney, Lisa E. Davis, responded to the allegations: “We cannot comment on vague secondhand allegations beyond that Mr. Calloway firmly denies any claim that he assaulted someone.”

Last June, Calloway was accused of sexual assault by writer and activist Sil Lai Abrams, and the report was published by The Hollywood Reporter. Abrams first wrote about the alleged assault in her 2007 memoir, No More Drama: Nine Simple Steps to Transforming a Breakdown into a Breakthrough, where she also accused Russell Simmons of rape.

Abrams says in the book that she met Calloway in 2006, and later that year, while driving her home after having a drink, he started kissing her, groped her breasts, and forced her to touch his penis. She claims he later called her and apologized.

Abrams reported Calloway to the police, and he was then arrested, but the case was dismissed.

Calloway's attorney also responded to those accusations.

'These decade-old allegations are false," Davis said. "They were false when they were first made and are false now. Mr. Calloway fully cooperated with law enforcement from the beginning, denied the allegations, and the case was completely dismissed in November 2007. After the case was dismissed, the court records were sealed as a matter of law and are no longer available."

And former 106 & Park host Calloway made his own statement via Davis.

"I was disappointed to read the false allegations about me in The Hollywood Reporter. As I have maintained from the beginning, these allegations are not true. When I was first notified about these allegations by law enforcement more than a decade ago, I fully cooperated from the beginning and the case was dismissed.

"THR chose to publish these meritless allegations without a thorough investigation of the facts. I intend to vigorously defend my reputation against these false accusations and will not let this cause further harm to my family."