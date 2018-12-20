'The Voice' Winner Chevel Shepherd on the Advice Kelly Clarkson Gave Her & What's Next

Chevel Shepherd, a 16-year-old country singer from New Mexico, won NBC's The Voice on Tuesday, and she's still in shock and has barely slept, she reveals to TV Insider.

The moment was "surreal" for Shepherd and coach Kelly Clarkson, who ran up onstage as confetti rained down on them. This was Clarkson's second team win in a row, so she obviously has a knack for spotting talent.

Chris Kroeze, another country crooner, took second place while Kirk Jay finished third, and 14-year-old R&B/pop singer Kennedy Holmes came in fourth.

Shepherd spoke to TV Insider about her album plans, where she's going to keep her trophy, and her lucky socks. Check it out below:

What was the first thought that ran through your head?

Chevel Shepherd: Oh my God, I just won The Voice! It was crazy and I didn't know it was going to happen. I'm super thankful.

What did Kelly say to you on stage?

She was super, super proud of me and we were already talking about the future actually. We're both excited for what's going to happen.

What was the best advice you got on the show from Kelly?

She's always told me to be myself and not worry about winning or losing and to just have fun and to show the world who Chevel really is. And just make people feel connected to the song.

Would you join her on tour?

I sure hope so. [We're] definitely going to do shows together someone in the future.

How did your family react?

My family is super proud of me. My mom ran up on the stage and was bawling her eyes out and my brothers and sisters and grandparents were all crazy excited.

What happened when you got backstage?

We just all hugged and took pictures together before we went on stage. And then afterwards, I got into a van with Kelly and went to go do a bunch of interviews.

Where is the trophy going to live?

Definitely at my house, on a shelf. Yeah, I'm going to be proud of that baby. Maybe even show my trophy at my school.

Since you’re so young, what are you’re plans now that you’ve won?

I'm going to head back home and be a normal teenager for a bit and then I'm going to start working on my album. I want to stick to country music — that's my passion. I just love it so much. I'm going to start writing but I haven't officially done anything yet.

What was an aspect of of the show that surprised you as you moved through the competition?

I didn't really know what to expect coming into this but what did surprise me was just how much of a family it created. How spending all this time together in a hotel and learning new songs every week and hanging out together every day, we created a Season 15 family.

Do you have a ritual before you perform?

Well, I do have a pair of lucky socks that I wear everyone performance, but I don't wash them. I swear they don't smell! They have music notes on them and they're mismatching — one is black and one is white and they're my good luck and I can't perform without them. I feel like if I wash them, the luck will wash out. My mom and dad bought them for me for Christmas one year and they just kinda became my thing.

