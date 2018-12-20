TV Babble by TV Insider Podcast: Richard Rankin Talks Roger Finding Brianna on 'Outlander'

It's the big 5-0 for Starz's addictive series, Outlander.

The sweeping drama, currently in its fourth season, is adding more characters to where they haven't gone before — the past. In last weekend's episode, the daughter to Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jaime (Sam Heughan) — Brianna (Sophie Skelton) — went through the stones at Craigh Na Dun to find her parents. Meanwhile, her former lover, Roger (Richard Rankin), followed her and is now on her trail.

In this week's episode, Roger and Brianna do reconnect but, c'mon, this is Outlander, so expect things not to go easily.

For this new episode of the TV Babble by TV Insider podcast, Rankin sat down with TV Guide Magazine's Jim Halterman in Los Angeles to talk about Roger's journey to new places and shaving the beard we've seen the character rock since first meeting him in Season 2. Plus, he details how the Outlander fandom has impacted his life since he joined the cast.

Also in the final podcast episode of 2018, TV Guide Magazine Senior Writer Damian Holbrook shares his 2018 Cheers & Jeers with Associate Editor Emily Aslanian.

Here's the trailer for Outlander Season 4 Episode 8:

Outlander, Sundays, 8/7c, Starz

