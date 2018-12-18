'Valley of the Boom': See Bradley Whitford in Action as Tech CEO James Barksdale (VIDEO)

National Geographic is taking viewers back in time with their new limited series, Valley of the Boom.

Starring Emmy-winning actor Bradley Whitford, The Crossing alum Steve Zahn, and New Girl's Lamorne Morris, the show focuses on the pioneers of Silicon Valley during the "dot-com boom and bust." And ahead of the show's January 13 premiere, we have an exclusive sneak peek at Whitford as real-life former president and CEO of Netscape Communications Corporation, James Barksdale.

In the clip, Whitford's Barksdale addresses a conflict between his employees, using the example of snakes to make his point. "You kill the snake... You don't go back and play with a dead snake," he says.

"What it meant was, if you see an opportunity or a problem, solve it and finish it," one of Barksdale's former colleagues Todd Rulon-Miller, explains in a testimonial.

Check out the full clip below:

The series includes six episodes and comes from House of Lies creator Matthew Carnahan. It's also executive produced by media mogul Arianna Huffington.

Valley of the Boom, Series Premiere, Sunday, January 13, 9/8c, National Geographic