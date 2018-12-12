'Paris to Pittsburgh': Florida's Climate Action Plan Highlighted in New Nat Geo Documentary (VIDEO)

National Geographic's new documentary Paris to Pittsburgh chronicles how Americans are aiming to solve climate change by developing and putting into practice real solutions.

As Earth's weather grows more unpredictable and destructive, scientists and politicians alike can't wait for Washington a moment longer. In this exclusive clip from the doc, Chris Castro, the Director of Sustainability in Orlando, Florida, highlights how the state is testing floating solar panels.

"We are proud the film spotlights innovative solutions and leaders — including Chris Castro, Director of Sustainability in Orlando, FL," said executive producer Katherine Oliver.

"He, under the guidance of Mayor Dyer there, is working hard to implement innovative solutions to address the challenges of climate change and Orlando’s climate leadership serves as a model for other cities in Florida, and across the country, to take note of.

"Regardless of your position on climate change, Chris and his team show that there is more opportunity to be gained — specifically with regard to public health and our economy — when sustainable actions are taken," she added.

Paris to Pittsburgh premieres on NatGeo in the U.S. on December 12, but starting on December 13, the film will be available for free on digital platforms on National Geographic’s website (http://NatGeoTV.com), mobile app (Nat Geo TV App), Video On Demand and connected devices (such as Roku, AppleTV). Also starting December 13, the film will be available for one week on National Geographic’s YouTube channel.

Watch the clip below:

Paris to Pittsburgh, Premieres Wednesday, December 12, 9/8c, National Geographic