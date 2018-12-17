Who Should Win 'The Voice' Season 15? (POLL)

It's down to the Top 4 on Season 15 of The Voice and the competition is as fierce as ever.

With four very different voices taking part in the final round, the same question is on everyone's minds: Who will be crowned the winner? Below we're breaking down the remaining contestants, taking a look at their recent performances, and allowing you to tell us who you think should win!

Kirk Jay

In his most recent performance, Kirk Jay gave a touching rendition of "I Swear," offering a country flair to the tune. It's clear Jay is passionate about the music he sings and if he can keep that up during this final round of the competition, it could be his to lose.

Kennedy Holmes

In the semi-finals, Kennedy Holmes was forced to compete for the Instant Save to avoid being sent home, and she got it. Last week, the songstress gave strong performances of "This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman and "How Do I Live." Maybe her save in the semi-finals will give her the boost she needs to edge out her competition.

Chris Kroeze

This rocker has captivated viewers with his country sounds since the beginning, but will it be enough to win? Based on his rendition of "Can't You See" in the semi-finals, there is a strong chance. If fans of The Voice are looking for a little Southern rock in their lives, then Kroeze is the way to go.

Chevel Shepherd



This 16-year-old evokes the rich sounds of country's recent past, as seen in her renditions of songs like "Blue." Despite her young age, the power in Shepherd's voice is sure to convince any skeptics. Could she be the Season 15 champ?

The Voice, Season 15 Live Finale, Monday, December 17 & Tuesday, December 18, 8/7c, NBC