'NCIS: Los Angeles' Team Said Goodbye to One of Their Own in 'Joyride'

NCIS: Los Angeles said goodbye to one of its own in Sunday's fall finale episode.

A crew member was honored during the final minutes of the installment, titled "Joyride." Prior to the credits rolling, a simple title card appeared and read, "In Memory of Mike Brooks."

Who was Mike Brooks? Brooks was a husband and father hailing from Thousand Oaks, California, who passed away in November at the age of 46. He worked as NCIS: LA's construction coordinator since 2009, completing more than 200 episodes with the series. No cause of death has been announced, but it's clear the impact Brooks had on the show and in the industry for which he worked for more than 25 years.

His final credited episode was the Season 10 premiere, "To Live and Die in Mexico." Brooks also worked on various film and TV projects through the years, including Jurassic Park, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Wild Wild West.

The loss of a crew member like Brooks is sure to leave a hole in the NCIS family, but we're sure his colleagues will work to keep his memory alive.