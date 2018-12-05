'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale' Trailer Teases a Spooky Good Time (VIDEO)

Not even the joyful spirit of Christmas can ward off evil and demons.

In the latest trailer for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale holiday special, fans get a first look at mannequins that move, a kidnapping Santa (or a person dressed up as the jolly old man), and lots of knives.

The classic Archie Comics character returns and is celebrating the Winter Solstice with her family but is plagued by "guests and visitors — both welcome and unwelcome," according to the streamer.

When we last saw Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka), she was embracing her witchy side — hence the new hair — but is still trying to connect to the human world.

The episode was written by CAOS showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Donna Thorland. Production on Season 2 is currently underway.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale, Premieres, December 14, Netflix