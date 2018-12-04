'MAFS: Happily Ever After?' Sneak Peek: Will Shawniece & Jephte's Marriage Last? (VIDEO)

Married at First Sight couple, Shawniece and Jephte, are new to marriage and now brand new parents to their baby girl, Laura Denise Pierre.

The couple, who are currently on the MAFS spinoff series, Happily Ever After?, aren't seeing eye-to-eye about a number of things and a newborn is testing their relationship and parenting skills.

In this exclusive sneak peek, Jephte expresses that he's frustrated with their ongoing arguments, and Shawniece is at her wits' end. "These are natural relationship issues, period... if you expect that it's not going to be arguments and we're not going to have issues, then I'm not the one for you," she says.

