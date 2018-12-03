'Chicago Med' Sneak Peek: 'Grey's' Alum Brooke Smith Guest Stars in the Mysterious Fall Finale (VIDEO)

You might not know her name but you probably know her face — Brooke Smith is one of TV’s most reliable stars.

The actress is probably best known for her role in Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Erica Hahn, the first same-sex partner of Sara Ramirez’s Dr. Callie Torres. But you may also recognize her from shows like Ray Donovan, Bosch, Bates Motel, and The Good Doctor.

She’s about to appear in the A&E/History Channel, UFO series Project Blue Book, premiering January 8, and on Chicago Med’s December 5 winter finale, "Death Do Us Part," Smith will play Amber Young, a woman involved in a stabbing at her home.

She’s the one with bloody hands in our exclusive first look below. At the same time, a man with a kitchen knife lodged in his chest is wheeled in to the hospital — apparently the burglar that Young says she discovered robbing her place. What really happened, we can say, is a lot more mysterious.

Also on the episode: Rhodes (Colin Donnell) operates on a patient who is a witness of great importance to Det. Halsted (Jesse Lee Sofer) and Charles (Oliver Platt) and Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) disagree on a patient's treatment.

Plus, as Will (Nick Gehlfuss) and Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) prepare for their wedding, the groom-to-be unexpectedly finds himself sidetracked from his holy matrimony chores to make a house call. Let's hope it's not somebody on the wrong side of the law again!

Chicago Med, Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC