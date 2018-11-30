'Chicago Fire' Sneak Peek: [Spoiler] Fights to Save His Girlfriend After a Major Car Crash (VIDEO)

Chicago Fire goes all out in its fall finale on December 5, when the first first responder show stages its biggest-ever highway pileup.

To simulate the epic disaster, production used 26 crash cars, plucked from the its warehouse of smash vehicles and, executive producer Derek Haas boasts, “a semi truck, six ambulances, six police vehicles and four fire trucks."

Haas adds, "For the first time, we had a Life Flight helicopter land at the scene. That’s the worst-case scenario transport to get a victim to the hospital.” Add to that 90 extras playing injured victims and shell-shocked survivors “walking around like zombies."

Making the situation very personal for the Firehouse 51 family, one of their own’s girlfriend is involved in the multi-car crash! Needless to say, the stakes will be even higher than usual for the show’ heroes. Check out TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek for a look at how the firefighters learn the bad news and who has the most to lose.

Not that this is the episode’s only drama. Haas promises another plotline involving the ambulance crew, and you can expect a major cliffhanger!

“It’s the fall finale,” he says. “We had everything but the kitchen sink!"

Chicago Fire, Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC