'RHONJ' Stars Margaret Josephs & Jackie Goldschneider Tease 'Tears & Tantrums' (VIDEO)

Don't mess with Jersey women.

The new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is underway and the drama is already brewing between the ladies. Returning OGs include Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, and Dolores Catania, with Margaret Josephs back for her second season.

Josephs, along with newbie wife and friend, Jackie Goldschneider, sat down for an interview and chatted about what we can expect this season.

"Tears, tantrums, delusions, and a lot of fun," Josephs teased. "A lot of great trips [and] we have two new fabulous Housewives.

"I liked the whole feel of everything," Goldschneider said of joining the established Bravo franchise. "I was ready for it."

Check out the entire interview below:

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Wednesdays, 9/8c, Bravo