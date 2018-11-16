Adulting Is Hard for Callie and Mariana in 'Good Trouble' Trailer (VIDEO)

Move to Los Angeles? No parents? Sounds great, until reality sets in.

In Freeform's new Fosters spinoff series Good Trouble, Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) are ready to start the next chapters in their lives, but it doesn't take long for them to realize independence is harder than it looks.

"Faced with new neighbors, new challenges and, of course, new romances, the sisters must depend on one another to navigate the City of Angels," reads the official synopsis.

One thing the women are strapped for is cash to rent a nice apartment. In the series' first trailer, they have to use an old school chamber pot as a temporary bathroom option.

Also in the trailer, we see Teri Polo and Sherri Saum reprising their Fosters roles as Callie and Mariana's adoptive parents.

Check it out below:

Good Trouble, Series Premiere, Tuesday, January 8, Freeform