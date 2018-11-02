'Blindspot' Sneak Peek: Weller & Rich Discover a Recipe for Success (VIDEO)

After a cliffhanger in last week's "The Quantico Affair," Blindspot is working on giving viewers some answers in "Sous Vide."

In an exclusive sneak peek for the episode, Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) approaches his apartment to find the door ajar. Who could be inside? Gun at the ready, Weller is expecting the worst only to discover that Rich (Ennis Esmer) is making use of his kitchen.

"Rich," Weller yells startled.

"Easy, Johnny Utah! Jeez watch where you point that thing," Rich says upon seeing Weller's defensive stance.

Despite the intrusion, Weller quickly becomes tangled up in Rich's work — he's claiming to have solved the mystery behind another one of Jane's (Jaimie Alexander) tattoos. But it's the way in which Rich is working to crack the code that's unusual because he's following a recipe that Weller quickly discovers is faulty.

Will they find the answers they're looking for? Watch the clip below to find out what direction Weller and Rich will be heading in.

Blindspot, Fridays, 8/7c, NBC