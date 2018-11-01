'Grey's Anatomy' Star Debbie Allen Hints at a 'Big Episode' for Catherine & Season 16 Plans

Debbie Allen is pulling quadruple duty lately.

She's an executive producer and recurring star on Grey's Anatomy, has a guest role as Shemar Moore's mom on S.W.A.T., created and produced the Hot Chocolate Nutcracker at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, and is organizing a World AIDS Day celebration, honoring the icons of dance that we've lost to the illness at the Apollo Theater.

Tired yet? Allen's not.

In an interview with TV Insider, Allen teased some changes in store for her character, Dr. Catherine Avery, on the long-running ABC medical drama. "There's a big episode for my character that starts next week," she revealed.

The official logline for the November 8 episode reads, "Catherine is in Los Angeles getting the new foundation ready and summons Meredith and Koracick to visit for a highly confidential consult."

When asked if she's going to stay with the show through its series finale, she was quick to note that the end is not in sight just yet. "Right now we don't know when it's going to end," she stated, adding, "We're already looking at Season 16." That's a relief!

And whenever the end does finally come, Allen is "on board" through the series' last minute. She gushed, "I love the show, the cast, and the environment we've created. Directors love coming."

Grey's Anatomy, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC