'Jamestown' Trailer: The Battle for Diplomacy Continues in Season 2 (VIDEO)

PBS has confirmed that its period drama Jamestown will be returning for a second season.

The series following three courageous women — Jocelyn (Naomi Battrick), Alice (Sophie Rundle), and Verity (Niamh Walsh) — who leave England behind for 17th-century Virginia, comes from the makers of Downton Abbey and is written by Bill Gallagher (Lark Rise to Candleford, The Paradise).

Season 2 will take "viewers back to a thriving colony, where the tobacco plantations are starting to provide the wealth they promised and trade booms; but the status quo will soon be disrupted by births, deaths, and broken marriages," the network reveals.

The community is also aware of a traitor hiding within the colony who threatens everyone's safety.

Jamestown will be streaming exclusively on the PBS MASTERPIECE Amazon Channel and PBS Passport beginning November 21 with a new episode dropping every Monday.

Get an exclusive first look at the trailer below:

