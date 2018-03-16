‘Jamestown’: Preview the New Period Drama from ‘Downton Abbey’ Producers (VIDEO)

The producers of Downton Abbey are bringing viewers a new PBS Distribution period drama series about three courageous, dynamic women who arrive in 17th-century Jamestown, Virginia, to begin new lives.

The series—which is available exclusively for streaming—is appropriately titled Jamestown, and debuts March 23.

“Taking viewers back to 1619 Jamestown, Virginia, Alice (Sophie Rundle), Verity (Naomi Battrick) and Jocelyn (Niamh Walsh) are among the first women to arrive in the English colony. Duty bound to marry the three men who have paid for their passage to the New World, they have little idea of what the future holds or the disruption their arrival is about to bring,” PBS revealed about the show in a press release.

“Twisting storylines follow the new arrivals as they make an immediate impact and are thrust into a new world of love, desire, power and survival. While love triangles, bitter rivalries and fierce competition cause conflict for the residents, ultimately they are bound together by their resolute will to survive and thrive in their new lives.”

The eight-part drama is produced by Carnival Films, and includes Downton Abbey producers Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant among its executive producers.

Jamestown is set to premiere on March 23, with a new episode of the series available each Friday on PBS MASTERPIECE Amazon channel and PBS Passport.

Enjoy an exclusive sneak peek at Jamestown in the trailer below:

Jamestown, Series Premiere, Friday, March 23, PBS MASTERPIECE AMAZON CHANNEL and PBS PASSPORT