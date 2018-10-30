'Lethal Weapon' Sneak Peek: Cole Meets His Match in Sharp-Witted Lena (VIDEO)

There's never a dull moment for partners Cole (Seann William Scott) and Murtaugh (Damon Wayans). And judging by an exclusive sneak peek, after a week off the air, Lethal Weapon is returning crazier than ever with "Get the Picture."

As the episode title suggests, the new drama involves the theft of a truck filled with fine art. During the investigation, Cole meets the sharp-witted Lena Bechara, played by Annet Mahendru of The Americans, who works for the owner of the stolen art.

There's definitely chemistry between these two — apparently Cole hit on her earlier in the episode and she passed. Though, the veteran is still dealing with some lingering feelings for his ex, Natalie (Maggie Lawson).

Check out the exclusive preview below:

Lethal Weapon, Tuesdays, 9/8c, Fox