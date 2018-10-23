'Riverdale' Celebrates Veronica's Speakeasy With a Song by Josie (VIDEO)

Veronica's (Camila Mendes) much talked about speakeasy is finally coming to fruition in Riverdale's October 24 episode, "Chapter Thirty-Eight: As Above, So Below."

In a sneak peek video from the episode, Josie (Ashleigh Murray) takes to the stage at the aptly titled La Bonne Nuit (otherwise translated as "The Good Night") to christen the space with her music. Singing Cole Porter's classic "Anything Goes," Josie offers a fresh take on the song with her unique style.

Needless to say "Anything Goes" when it comes to opening night at La Bonne Nuit where the whole gang has gathered sans Archie (KJ Apa), you know, because of his current juvie status. Veronica's venture is vital in keeping Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe open, so when different bumps in the road attempt to derail the opening, she'll look to her friends Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Reggie (Charles Melton), Kevin (Casey Cott), and Josie to make sure things go off without a hitch.

Clearly it's classy attire for all involved during the soiree, make sure to check out the sneak peek below as Josie sings with a little help from some of the Vixens in the background.

All of this and more can be seen when the latest episode of Riverdale airs Wednesday, October 24, so don't miss it.

Riverdale, Wednesdays, 8/7c, The CW