Last Night's 'Shark Tank' Pitch Was the Most Emotional One Ever

Jessica Napoli
On Shark Tank, entrepreneurs step onto the carpet to pitch their businesses. Emotions are high, negotiations are tough, and hopefully they walk away with an investment from one of the sharks.

Last night on the business competition series, which is celebrating its tenth season on TV, siblings from Long Island pitched their dad's cooking invention, the Cup Board Pro.

Kaley, Christian, and Keira Young brought everyone to tears with their inspiring story. Their father, Keith, who was a New York firefighter, passed away only three months ago from a type of cancer caused by helping with the cleanup at Ground Zero after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

He was a two-time champion on Food Network's Chopped, and his dream was to pitch his bamboo chopping board with a detachable bowl for cleanup on Shark Tank.

This wasn't the only family setback. Just as Keith was receiving his first prototypes, his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"He put everything on hold to be at her side,” said Kaley. “On Aug. 22, 2012, God called our mom home, and our dad showed us what strength was in every moment he continued to show up for us, and in life in general. He was a true inspiration, like our mom."

In a rare Shark Tank moment, all five sharks — Daymond John, Matt Higgins, Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, and Lori Greiner — came up with a deal. Together, they offered $100,000 for a 20 percent stake in the business, and also promised to donate their profits to a charity that helps 9/11 firefighters.

