'This Is Us': 'The Only Thing That Matters' to Jack (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 3, Episode 4 of This Is Us, "Vietnam"]

The latest episode of NBC's This Is Us was a true departure from the format fans usually find each week, "Vietnam" transported us instead across the globe to begin telling Jack Pearson's (Milo Ventimiglia) war story.

Essentially presented much like any war film you've encountered before, this episode co-written by The Things They Carried author and Vietnam vet Tim O'Brien tells an non-chronological story about Jack and his brother Nicky (Michael Angarano). But the story also reveals how Jack picked up many of his best qualities so beware of spoilers ahead if you don't know what they are.

Beginning in similar This Is Us fashion, "Vietnam" finds Jack with a letter in hand — the return address indicating Nick's whereabouts — "Landing Zone Gloria, Republic of Vietnam, November 1971," reveals the time and setting. But just as Jack approaches his brother the scene shifts suddenly viewers are taken further back in time, "three weeks earlier," scrolls across the screen.

Jack's a sergeant in the Army leading his fellow troops through the treacherous terrain as they encounter land mines and things are going rather smoothly until they set up a base camp. When a game of football between some of Jack's men turns deadly with a hidden explosive, they're troop is suddenly ambushed by gunfire.

A man named Don Robinson (Moe McRae) is among the injured from the event — he loses a foot to a land mine —and it's easy to recognize that he's supposed to be the same character from last week's episode "Katie Girls" — the man Kevin reached out to in order to learn more about Jack. There's more than meets the eye with Robinson who tells Jack as he lay injured on the ground, "you're scared, Pearson. Don't you ever get tired of pretending you ain't plain, flat-out scared?"

Jack's response is fitting as he says, "Nah, I've been pretending my whole life, man. I don't know any other way." This leads Robinson to reach out with a comfort technique taught by his mother, but the audience has seen it before as it's the classic "breathe" line we've seen both Jack and Randall use. Now we know where it came from because it certainly didn't come from his own broken home.

Continuing on from their previous post after Robinson's been flown out — he was discharged after the injury — Jack and the rest of the men head to a Ville near Chu Lai which is where Nick's camp is. Ever the opportunist, Jack takes the assignment in stride as they're tasked with repeatedly repairing a wire fence. Just as Jack's been granted permission to visit his brother nearby, the scene and time shifts again.

Now viewers are "fourteen months earlier" than the last scene — Jack's mother Marilyn (Laura Niemi) meets the mailman excitedly while sporting two fresh black-eyes courtesy of Jack's father Stanley (Peter Onorati). After collecting their parcel, Marilyn anxiously opens a letter from Nick, when Jack arrives at the house we learn that they surely didn't enlist together. Nick's voice over reads the letter for viewers and reveals, "I got article 15'd. That's getting my rank busted to PFC for 'reckless endangerment to myself and to my fellow soldiers,' like I'm the danger and not this messed up war."

Those words are enough to convince him and Jack's later seen getting a physical, he tells the doctor he wants to enlist, but the doctor objects by saying that Jack has a perfect reason to not — he's got Tachycardia, otherwise known as an abnormally rapid heart rate. This news means more than just an irregular heart rate, this information means that Jack's future death may not have been related entirely to the fire but a preexisting condition.

In true Jack style he tells the doctor, "he's my little brother, it's my job to take care of him. That is my only job." His words spoken with conviction are enough to garner some advice in passing the military's physical exam, and clearly it was a success since we know Jack ends up in Vietnam.

Now we're off to our fourth time and setting, "one year earlier" than the previous, on December 1, 1969 and Jack's clocking in for work at a local garage. Finally we meet Nick as an adult as Angarano makes his This Is Us debut. Apparently he's been waiting for his brother, and couldn't sleep, when Jack says they'll go the bar, the puzzle pieces are falling into place — today's draft day. Back during the Vietnam war, men were drafted in a televised lottery system in which their birthday would have to be selected.

On their way out to watch at the bar, Marilyn tells Nicky, "you were born lucky," but what does that mean? Of course we know Nicky ends up in Vietnam so he's definitely unlucky when October 18th is announced. Upon the boys return home their father tells Nick, "make me proud, son." But Jack has a plan — he's going to get Nicky over the border to Canada.

During this escape disguised as a hunting trip, Nicky tells Jack, "I wonder what happens next to me. It's weird, isn't it — the way we think about our lives? What's next? What happens next? Always moving forward. I wonder if things would make more sense if you looked at everything in reverse. Like, if you started at the end, and move backwards and try to figure out how you got there... I wish I could do that right now." His words reflect the format of the episode as it progresses on as well.

Before they reach the border, Nicky ditches with the intention of answering his call to duty, in a note left behind he refers to Jack as superman and signs it "CK". This leads us to the show's fifth time jump and setting transition to "fourteen years earlier" than the prior scene. The boys are playing in the yard when Nicky's hit with the football, as Jack helps him fix the mess, Nicky reveals his dislike for them and that superheroes don't wear them. But Clark Kent does wear glasses, Jack points out referring to his brother as a superhero in disguise, this encouragement leads Nicky to think he can defend his mother from Stanley during a late night fight — Jack steps in, but the sons and mother share a moment in which she reveals "he didn't used to be this way" about their father's abusive behavior.

Finally we've arrived at the beginning, much like Nicky's wish for a look at life in reverse. It's the day Nick is born — October 18, 1948. Stanley is a supportive and excited parnter as he bid Marilyn farewell to sit with Jack in the waiting room, that's when his father arrives — Jack's grandfather. The older man swigs from his flask and offers his son a drink while they wait, but Stanley refuses as he mentions that he doesn't drink.

Meanwhile a nurse comforts Marilyn, telling her that the 18th is a lucky day — she had wanted to hold out for Stanley until the 19th because his father's birthday is October 19. Alas Nicky arrives on the 18th and "born lucky" has more meaning now. But it's an ill fated day as Jack and his father look over the nursery. Stanley tells a toddler aged Jack that he'll have to look out for his brother, "it's the only thing that matters," before further pointing out that all of the babies in the nursery have the same birthday as Nicky — all of which meant they were doomed for the draft.

In a cliffhanger moment, we're back where the episode began. "Hey, little brother," Jack says before Nicky turns to face him with the wear and tear of war in his eyes. This much is for certain, there will have to be more Vietnam sequences to piece the remaining puzzle together, but consider us invested in this newly introduced past timeline.

Meanwhile, here are a few things to keep in mind for the future this season:

Addiction runs in the Pearson family, during the letter writing scene viewers are offered a glimpse into Nicky's life in Vietnam as he pours various pills into his palm for consumption and his and Jack's grandfather showed signs of alcoholism similar to what their own father would become. It's a cycle that even Jack tried to break but couldn't many years later.

We hope to see more of Robinson — whether it's the old or young verison, it doesn't matter, but his closeness with Jack is definitely something we'd like to see explored.

What happened to Jack's father that he turned into the abusive man we'd only ever seen on the show until now?

Could Nicky die from an overdose instead of war-related injury? It feels possible and would explain Jack's aversion to addictive substances.

Time will tell if any of these cliffhangers or questions will be answered, but with fans as dedicated as this show's it shouldn't be too hard for them to stick around for while to find out.

This Is Us, Tuesdays, 9/8c, NBC