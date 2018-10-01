Where to Watch Brewers vs. Cubs and Dodgers vs. Rockies MLB Tiebreaker Games

It's going to take 163 games to decide the winners of the NL Central and NL West Divisions.

The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs finished tied for the Central and the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers were even in the West after 162 games, so the teams will square off in a one-game tiebreaker for the division crown.

NFL Regular Season Schedule 2018 Week by week NFL matchups for the 2018 season

ESPN has exclusive coverage of both tiebreaker games on Monday, October 1, beginning with the Brewers at the Cubs at noon/11c, and followed by the Rockies at the Dodgers at 4/3c.

The winners of each of these games will be division champions and advance to the National League Division Series beginning Thursday, October 4, on FS1 and MLB Network.

The loser of each of these games will play in the NL Wild Card single-game playoff at either Milwaukee or Chicago on ESPN on Tuesday, October 2, at 8/7c.

MLB Postseason Schedule at a Glance

Wild-Card Games, ESPN (Oct. 2) & TBS (Oct. 3)

NL Division Series, FS1 or MLB Network (beginning Oct. 4)

AL Division Series, TBS (beginning Oct. 5)

NL Championship Series, Fox or FS1 (beginning Oct. 12)

AL Championship Series, TBS (beginning Oct. 13)

World Series, Fox (beginning Oct. 23)