Sara Ramirez Hints at Callie's Possible Return to 'Greys Anatomy'

Could a familiar face be returning to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital on ABC's Grey's Anatomy? It sounds like a real possibility.

Fans of Dr. Callie Torres will be hopeful to hear that actress Sara Ramirez is open to returning in the future. Ramirez, who appeared on the show for 10 years from 2006 to 2016, is currently starring as political analyst Kat Sandoval in CBS's Madam Secretary.

Rumors about her possible return earlier this year began when it was revealed that stars Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew would be exiting the show. Since Capshaw's Arizona had a daughter with Ramirez's Callie, the guest spot would have made sense.

Posting on Twitter September 26, Ramirez wrote, "For the record @CBS has been nothing but gracious and generous to me. They are open to Callie coming back! The ball is in @ABCNetwork ‘s court."

For the record @CBS has been nothing but gracious and generous to me. They are open to Callie coming back! The ball is in @ABCNetwork ‘s court. ✌🏽💜 — Sara Ramirez (@SaraRamirez) September 26, 2018

The actress's post is a response to creator Shonda Rhimes' earlier remarks about trying to bring the character back for last season's finale. According to Deadline, Rhimes wrote in an Instagram Q & A, "we tried. CBS has a hold of her. Because she’s on [Madam Secretary] and we can’t get her. But we love her. Always. This is her home. Come home, Callie."

Despite this "she said-she said" moment, it's clear that both Ramirez and Rhimes would love a return for Dr. Callie Torres as much as the fans would. Hopefully, all of this wishful thinking will lead to some real onscreen moments for fans to witness in the future.

Grey's Anatomy, Season 15 Premiere, Thursday, September 27, 8/7c, ABC