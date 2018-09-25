Bill Cosby Sentenced to 3 to 10 Years in State Prison for Sexual Assault

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby has been sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison after being convicted of three counts of sexual assault.

Judge Steven O'Neill, from Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, ruled on the decision. He said, “It is time for justice. Mr. Cosby, this has all circled back to you. The time has come."

"No one is above the law and no one should be treated differently or disproportionately," he continued.

The Cosby Show star was found guilty in April 2018 of aggravated sexual assault for drugging and molesting Andrea Constand back in 2004. He was also denied bail, will also have to pay a $25,000 fine, cover the prosecution's court costs, and register as a sex offender.

The New York Times reported that 10 women who accused Cosby of sexual abuse, including Ms. Constand, were all in the courthouse. Over 60 women in total have claimed Cosby assaulted them at different points over the decades.

Ahead of the sentencing, The Television Critics Association (TCA) voted to rescind the Career Achievement Award bestowed to Bill Cosby in 2002, according to a press release.

"Since the inaugural TCA Award for Lifetime Achievement was presented to Grant Tinker in 1985, this is the first time there has been a groundswell to vacate an honor. It was essential that the entire membership have the opportunity to vote and the results were decisive," TCA President and The Hollywood Reporter Television Critic Daniel Fienberg said.