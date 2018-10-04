'Man in the High Castle' Star Jason O'Mara Teases New Character — Plus, More Prime Video Streaming

Season 3 Premiere Friday, October 5

When Wyatt Price (Jason O’Mara) first shows up on this alternate-history drama — about a former United States that’s occupied by World War II’s victorious Nazi and Japanese forces — you’re not sure where his sympathies lie: with the oppressive regime or the resistance. So we interrogated O’Mara (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) to get the lowdown on his character, a sexy Irish trader who hustles to survive in a brutal world.

Who is Wyatt Price?

Jason O'Mara: He fled the Nazis in Europe, escaped to America and, when the U.S. was invaded, he eventually backed out of fighting and retreated to the Neutral Zone [a strip of land between the Nazi and Japanese regions], where he set up a black market. The writers say they based Wyatt on Rick in Casablanca and Star Wars’ Han Solo, so there’s more to him than meets the eye.

What happens when he first connects with the show’s beleaguered heroine, resistance fighter Juliana (Alexa Davalos)?

It’s a pretty electric first meeting. They’re not quite sure what to make of each other, but they hit it off better than expected, let’s say. It will be quite an unpredictable journey for them.

Some characters can travel back and forth to a universe where the Allies have defeated the fascists. Can Wyatt?

I can’t comment on that!

You’ve done a lot of TV shows, among them Band of Brothers, Vegas and The Good Wife. Your favorite?

I love them all for different reasons, but there was something special about [2008–09’s time-jumping police series] Life on Mars. Even though it didn’t work out in terms of a second season, I was really proud of the work we did. This show, however, is the first time I’ve expected to do two seasons of a project ever in my career. So I’m psyched about that!

Series Premiere Friday, October 12

Mad Men it ain’t. Some Sterling Cooper alums (such as Christina Hendricks) appear in executive producer Matthew Weiner’s follow-up to his 1960s-set drama, but the similarities end there. The stand-alone episodes have unpredictable stories and complex characters played by a who’s who of talent (that’s Aaron Eckhart, above, with Marthe Keller). The only through-line? The dramedy follows someone who either is — or claims to be — a descendant of the Russian Imperial Romanoff family.

Also Streaming

If you’ve already seen this stellar 2013–18 series about Reagan-era Russian spies Elizabeth and Philip Jennings (Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys), you don’t need us to tell you it’s worth another watch. If you haven’t seen it, the fact that it just scored two more trophies at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards should convince you it’s time for a binge. (Seasons 1–6 available)