MTV VMAs 2018: Jennifer Lopez to Receive Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award

Accomplished singer, actress, and philanthropist Jennifer Lopez can add one more title to her growing list: She’ll soon be a Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award recipient.

The star will receive with the award at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards taking place at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, August 20. Lopez, who currently appears on NBC’s Shades of Blue and World of Dance, will be honored for her over two-decade long entertainment career.

The multi-hyphenate is in good company, as past recipients of the Vanguard Award include: Madonna, Guns N’ Roses, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé, Kanye West, Rihanna, and P!nk. The honor, first awarded in the ’80s, was renamed with recipient Michael Jackson in mind in the ’90s.

But to receive the award won’t be the only time Lopez will grace the stage that night — she’ll also perform for the first time at the VMAs since 2001. She’s also nominated for two VMAs at this year’s event for her latest single, “Dinero.”

If things go in Lopez’s favor, she could walk away with as many as three Moon Men on August 20, but fans still have to vote online if they want to see that happen. Be sure to tune in next month and head over here to check out Lopez reacting to the news live on Facebook!

2018 MTV Video Music Awards, Monday, August 20, 9/8c, MTV