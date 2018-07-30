Tony Danza Returns to TV in Netflix’s ‘The Good Cop’ Trailer (VIDEO)

Netflix is bringing Tony Danza back to TV with their upcoming series The Good Cop, costarring Josh Groban.

The new comedy is about a father-son duo who are complete opposites — Tony Sr. (Danza) is a disgraced former NYPD officer, and Groban plays his son, Tony Jr., who is an honest and good-natured detective for the NYPD. When they find their lives intertwining both in the workplace and outside hilarity ensues.

Created by Andy Breckman — the man behind Monk — The Good Cop will see this odd pair become “unofficial partners” as the hardened father teaches his son to be street smart on top of other lessons. Set for a September 21 release, the series’ trailer offers a hilarious look at what viewers can anticipate when the show drops this fall.

As it’s revealed that Danza’s character did 7 years in an upstate prison for yet-to-be-known crime he says, “I was kind of a naughty cop, we laugh about that all the time.” When one character points out to Tony Jr. that everyone loves his father, he says, “they don’t have to live with him.”

The dynamic is set up fairly well in the trailer, and its hard to not like you see, check it out below, and make sure to catch the new series when its added to Netflix this September.

The Good Cop, Series Premiere, Friday, Sept. 21, Netflix