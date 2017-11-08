Josh Groban Joins Netflix's 'The Good Cop' Cast

Josh Groban has been raised up by Hollywood, and the acting gigs just keep coming for the Grammy Award-winning singer, who most recently starred in The Great Comet on Broadway and on a recent episode of The CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

His next gig? Groban is set to star in the upcoming Netflix dramedy, The Good Cop, alongside Tony Danza. Groban plas Tony Jr., an NYPD detective and stickler for the law, and the son of Tony Sr. (Danza), a disgraced cop who never followed the rules. The two become an Odd Couple-like pairing, helping each other see things from their own, very different, points of view.

Andy Breckman (Monk) serves as showrunner on the 10-episode series, with Randy Zisk and Howard Klein as executive producers. Danza will also serve as a producer.

Groban tweeted his excitement on Wednesday including a picture taken with Danza from the night before.

Look who I had a big delicious Italian meal with last night! I’m honored to join @TonyDanza and the cast of The Good Cop, coming to @netflix in 2018 pic.twitter.com/3ALLHTGfIE — josh groban (@joshgroban) November 8, 2017

The Good Cop, 2018, Netflix