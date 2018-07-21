DC's 'Legends of Tomorrow' Casts 'Back to the Future' & 'Santa Clarita Diet' Stars

2018 San Diego Comic-Con is just the gift that keeps on giving, as Legends of Tomorrow just announced two new cast members have been added its fourth season.

During the CW show's panel on Saturday, it was revealed that Back to the Future alum Tom Wilson and Santa Clarita Diet's Ramona Young will be added to the DC family this fall. These latest additions to Season 4 join the previously-announced Matt Ryan as John Constantine, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, and Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk.

Of course, pop culture junkies will recognize Wilson as Future's resident baddie Biff. Meanwhile, Young's most recent role was as undead pharmacy clerk Ramona in Netflix's hit horror-comedy.

Young has a series regular role as Alaska Yu, a twenty-something caught up in "romantic notions and fantasy novels." Her expertise in magical creatures that the Legends encounter will help transform her from a daydreamer to badass superhero.

Wilson enters Season 4 as recurring character Hank Heywood — Nate's (Nick Zano) father. Hank Heywood is a lifetime military man who served in the Department of Defense, which fits the Heywoods' history of serving the country. His accomplishments have left his son with a lot to live up to, but things may be strained since Nate can't tell his dad his biggest secret: He's a legend.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Season 4, Premieres Monday, Oct. 22, 9/8c, The CW