'Narcos: Mexico' First Look: Michael Peña & Diego Luna in Character (PHOTOS)

Narcos: Mexico, an original spinoff series, is coming to Netflix later this year, and the streaming service just dropped the first two images from the show, featuring stars Michael Peña (Ant-Man and the Wasp) and Diego Luna (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story).

As fans know, Narcos spent its last three seasons in Colombia, and in the new iteration — which could be seen as a fourth season, but is being promoted as a "new original series" — the show "will explore the origins of the modern drug war by going back to its roots, beginning at a time when the Mexican trafficking world was a loose and disorganized confederation of independent growers and dealers," according to a press release.

"Witness the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s as Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna) takes the helm, unifying traffickers in order to build an empire," the release continued.

"When DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña) moves his wife and young son from California to Guadalajara to take on a new post, he quickly learns that his assignment will be more challenging than he ever could have imagined.

"As Kiki garners intelligence on Félix and becomes more entangled in his mission, a tragic chain of events unfold, affecting the drug trade and the war against it for years to come."

The series also stars: Aaron Staton (Mad Men) as Butch Sears, Alejandro Edda (Fear the Walking Dead) as Joaquin “Chapo” Guzman, Alfonso Dosal (Hazlo como hombre) as Benjamin Arellano Felix, and Alyssa Diaz (Ray Donovan, The Rookie) as Mika Camarena just to name a few.

Eric Newman is serving as executive producer and showrunner, while José Padilha, Doug Miro, and Carlo Bernard are also executive producers.

Narcos: Mexico, Series Premiere, 2018, Netflix