'Law & Order: SVU' Season 20 Adds 'Nip/Tuck' Alum Dylan Walsh

Former Nip/Tuck star Dylan Walsh is returning to TV in another primetime hit — Law & Order: SVU.

It's a special time to be a part of SVU, as the long-running procedural celebrates its 20th season this fall. According to Deadline, Walsh will play a character named John Conway — a respected community member and "major beverage distributor."

While his role remains vague beyond those details, the character's story will reportedly become more involved as the season progresses. And this won't be Walsh's first appearance on the NBC procedural — he guest starred as a different character in a 2007 episode from Season 8 titled, "Annihilated."

Before SVU, Walsh most recently appeared in the short-lived Lucy Hale series Life Sentence, in which he played her character's father. He also starred as Al Burns in the CBS series Unforgettable, which finished its run in 2016. Of course, many know Walsh as Dr. McNamara in Ryan Murphy's original FX drama, Nip/Tuck.

Law & Order SVU, Season 20 Premiere, Thursday, October 4, 10/9c, NBC