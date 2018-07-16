'The Resident' Season 2: Jenna Dewan Joining the Cast

The Fox medical drama series The Resident is getting a new cast member.

Jenna Dewan has been cast in a recurring role. Her character's name is Julian Lynn and is described as "sharp and sophisticated."

"Julian is a medical device rep with an ability to connect with just about anybody. Her warmth, beauty and charisma make her highly effective at a job she loves," revealed a press release.

"A former dancer, Julian got her life back with the help of a device. Now she's passionate about helping others do the same. As the season progresses, she gradually becomes aware of the lack of transparency in her chosen field and realizes there may be dangerous issues ahead."

Dewan is no stranger to TV — she's currently a judge on NBC's World of Dance competition series and previously starred on The CW's superhero drama, Supergirl, and FX's American Horror Story: Asylum.

The Resident, Season 2, Fall 2018, Fox