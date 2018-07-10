WATCH: Thomas Rainwater Threatens John Dutton's Legacy in 'Yellowstone'

To call Yellowstone's Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and John Dutton (Kevin Costner) enemies would be an understatement. The two men find themselves on opposite sides of a cultural, legal, and financial battle to control the Montana town and valley in the new Paramount Network series.

In this exclusive clip from "No Good Horses," the upcoming third episode of Yellowstone, Thomas reveals his plans to one day buy John's enormous Yellowstone ranch and tear apart his family legacy.

"I'm the opposite of progress," he tells John. "I am the past catching up with you."

Watch the clip below:

Yellowstone, Wednesdays, 10/9c, Paramount Network