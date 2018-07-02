'General Hospital': Get Ready to Re-Live Jason and Sam's Greatest Moments

Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Jason (Steve Burton) aren’t back together yet on General Hospital. However, fans of the duo can now take a look back at many of the pair’s most popular episodes.

Starting today through Sunday, August 30, viewers can log onto www.abc.com/JasonandSam (no sign-in required) and relive JaSam’s most memorable moments!

It was GH’s gain when spinoff soap Port Charles came to an end in 2003. That left Monaco, who had played Livvie and Tess on the half-hour serial, available to join GH as Samantha “Sam” McColl, a petty thief turned private eye. After having relationships with Jax (Ingo Rademacher) and Sonny (Maurice Benard), Sam fell for Jason and their lives have been intertwined ever since!

From the duo’s premiere encounter to the first time they said “I love you” to their rooftop marriage proposal, the 15 most memorable moments of Jason and Sam’s love story are being presented online by The Clorox Company.

Burton has been nominated in all three male acting categories at the Daytime Emmys for his GH role — Outstanding Leading Actor, Outstanding Supporting Actor, and Outstanding Younger Actor. He took home the gold in 1998 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Monaco was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Sam in 2006. She was also nominated for her role as PC’s Livvie in 2003 in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress.

