TV News Roundup: 'Sleepy Hollow' Alum on HBO's 'Watchmen,' Showtime Adapts 'Halo' for TV & More

ALL YOUR MUST-KNOW THURSDAY TV NEWS:

Watchmen assembles its cast of characters

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Oscar-winning actor Jeremy Irons had been cast in Damon Lindelof's HBO adaptation of Watchmen from the popular comics of the same title. Deadline reported today that Sleepy Hollow alum Tom Mison, Frances Fisher (Fargo), and Jacob Ming-Trent (White Famous) will be joining Irons, as well as previously announced Regina King, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Adelaide Clemens, and Andrew Howard.

Showtime caters to gamers with Halo pickup

CBS's premium network offshoot Showtime has given the video game adaptation — from Kyle Killen (Awake) and Rupert Wyatt (Rise of the Planet of the Apes) — a 10-episodes series order, according to Deadline. The live-action show, based on the Xbox franchise, will be produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television.

Netflix teams up with Salman Rushdie

I’m absolutely delighted about this: so delighted that I’m tweeting about it after a very long tweet-silence. https://t.co/VjGbtkJ1CN — Salman Rushdie (@SalmanRushdie) June 28, 2018

The streaming giant is teaming up with award-winning author Salman Rushdie to bring acclaimed 1981 novel Midnight's Children to viewers as a series, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The show will follow the fictional character of Saleem Sinai, a child born at midnight on the day India gained independence from Britain.

Amazon widens their audience

Amazon has just ordered three new Young Adult pilots: Panic from writer Lauren Oliver and producers Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum, The Wilds from Sarah Streicher (Daredevil), and College from Marja-Lewis Ryan and producers Channing Tatum and Jill Soloway.

The Simpsons team travels back in time

In their newest project, the folks behind The Simpsons are exploring a new time with Disenchantment. The animated series will debut on the streaming service Friday, August 17. For a full look at the show, check out the new trailer above.