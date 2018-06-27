How Will Riggs Leave 'Lethal Weapon'? 3 Theories for Clayne Crawford’s Exit

Earlier this spring, fans of Fox's Lethal Weapon when behind-the-scenes drama lead to one of the show's leads, Clayne Crawford, being ousted.

After that, American Pie actor Sean William Scott was chosen as a replacement for co-lead alongside Damon Wayans. Thus, viewers further speculated about how the cop dramedy would handle Crawford's character Martin Rigg's exit.

Scott's character is rumored to be the brother of Riggs, and it makes sense, as having Scott as a new partner with the same name would keep with the show's '80s and '90s film source material.

And as fans know, Riggs was shot in the Season 2 finale, leaving his life hanging in the balance. So with that, we're thinking ahead to Season 3, and we have a few potential exits for Crawford's fan favorite character.

1. Riggs tragically dies from his gunshot wound

The cleanest exit, this theory seems most likely to be Fox's course in terms of terminating Crawford's character from the show. And if Scott is to play Crawford's brother in the show, a wake, funeral, or will reading would be a perfect place for him to meet Murtaugh (Damon Wayans). That said, after the showrunners upset fans by firing Crawford, they may want to pay his beloved character a little more respect...

2. Riggs leaves L.A. for good

After being shot, Riggs may decide to leave L.A. and start fresh. This would parallel when he left Texas and started anew at the beginning of the series, after his wife and child were killed.

If things were ever to resolve off-screen between Crawford and Wayans, this theory would leave the potential for a return appearance.

3. Riggs exits the police force

The least likely out of any theories, considering that Riggs is known for his wild and daring side. However, Riggs has become more attached to his girlfriend and her son of late, so he may decide to leave the force to play it safe and be a better father. This would then remove him from the day-to-day of the show's action.

We'll have to wait and see what happens when the show returns this fall!

Lethal Weapon, Season 3, Coming 2018, Fox