'Six Million Dollar Man' Lee Majors & 'Bionic Woman' Lindsay Wagner to Reunite on 'Fuller House'

Fans of Fuller House should prepare for a larger dose of nostalgia than they're used to because two TV legends will be reuniting onscreen for the fourth season.

Six Million Dollar Man Lee Majors and The Bionic Woman Lindsay Wagner will appear in an upcoming episode of the hit Netflix series, TV Line reports. The episode centers on D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Kimmy (Andrea Barber) as they head out for a girls night out. The catch? They've booked themselves on a senior citizens dinner cruise.

Enter Majors and Wagner, who will reportedly play ex-spouses James and Millie. Their characters' love/hate relationship is a highlight of the Season 4 episode, which will also feature The Nanny alumna Lainie Kazan.

Kazan will play a fellow dinner guest named Irma, who is described as "an energetic social butterfly with a flair for the dramatic." Meanwhile, more details have yet to surface about the exciting appearance of some major (pun intended) TV icons.

Fans of Majors and Wagner will remember that he starred as Col. Steve Austin on the 1974-78 hit The Six Million Dollar Man. Wagner's Jaime Sommers appeared on that series before getting her own spinoff, The Bionic Woman, in 1976.

The longtime actors appeared most recently together in the Hallmark movie Eat, Play, Love in 2017. While no release date for Fuller House's fourth season has been released, it's exciting to know that fans can look forward to this legendary reunion.

Fuller House, Streaming now, Netflix