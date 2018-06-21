'The Good Doctor' Season 2: Lisa Edelstein Joins the Cast in a 'House' Reunion

Lisa Edelstein is donning a white lab coat once more!

The Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce star is joining the cast of the ABC medical drama The Good Doctor in Season 2, according to Deadline.

She's reportedly set to star in several episodes as Dr. Blaize, an "expert oncologist who has returned to the hospital after a brief suspension, at the request of Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff), to help treat his cancer."

"Dr. Blaize is quite comfortable going toe to toe with Glassman and isn’t afraid to have a little fun while letting him know she calls the shots," the report continues.

This marks a reunion for Edelstein and David Shore, the creator and executive producer of both The Good Doctor and Fox's former hit medical drama, House. Throughout House's seven seasons, Edelstein played Dr. Cuddy, the Dean of Medicine at a fictional New Jersey teaching hospital and the love interest of the titular Dr. House (Hugh Laurie). Her character only quit her job in the series finale.

The Good Doctor, Season 2, Mondays, Fall 2018, ABC