'The Flash': Danielle Nicolet Promoted to Series Regular for Season 5
Fans will be seeing a lot more of Cecile Horton in the CW series The Flash, according to Deadline.
Actress Danielle Nicolet has been promoted to a series regular role for the upcoming fifth season of the superhero drama show.
Cecile is the DA of Central City and the romantic interest of Joe West (Jesse L. Martin) whose mind-reading powers emerged during her pregnancy, thanks to dark matter. Her abilities came in very handy for the team as they fought Clifford DeVoe/The Thinker (Neil Sandilands).
The character was introduced in Season 1 and has appeared in 20 episodes of The Flash over the past four seasons, plus an episode of Supergirl.
In the Season 4 finale, Cecile gave birth to a daughter named Jenna.
Nicolet's other TV roles have included Jenna on Born Again Virgin and Yana on The Game.
The Flash, Season 5, Fall 2018, The CW