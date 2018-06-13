Bryan Dattilo Out at 'Days of Our Lives'? Or Is Lucas Roberts Just Taking a Break?

Veteran soap star Bryan Dattilo, who plays recovering alcoholic Lucas Roberts on Days of Our Lives, sent out a tweet Wednesday that has fans thinking that the actor’s time in Salem has come to an end!

The performer’s post reads: “25 years. 2 months. 12 days. And 4 hours. Good Run. Thanks to my Days family and fans. Enjoy Lucas while you can.”

But has Lucas truly left the building for good?

Sources reveal to TV Insider that the character will merely be given a rest and any break he’s taking may not be final. And even if the character were to be killed off that doesn’t mean much in soaps — especially on Days, the soap on which an actress once said “many die, but few are buried.”

Dattilo joined the NBC serial in 1993 as the show was beefing up its teen storyline. The quadrangle of Lucas, Sami (Alison Sweeney), Austin (Patrick Muldoon, then Austin Peck), and Carrie (Christie Clark) was front and center throughout the rest of the ‘90s. Dattilo, a Tom Cruise-look-alike, quickly became a fan favorite. His storylines continued into the 2000s as Lucas romanced both Sami and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin).

He was oddly absent from Days Daytime Emmy acting nominees this year, having turned in several powerful performances related to the return of his son Will (Chandler Massey).

As Days tapes several months ahead, viewers can expect at the least to see Dattilo continue to appear on the show throughout the rest of the year.

