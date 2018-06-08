ABC Apologizes for 'Quantico' Episode About Indian Terrorists

ABC's Quantico recently came under fire by fans for a storyline they're deeming offensive.

The June 1 episode, "The Blood of Romeo," centered on Indian terrorists planning an attack with the aim of framing Pakistan. Why? To prevent peace talks between Pakistan and other countries. Needless to say, fans weren't happy and began calling out the show and star Priyanka Chopra, who is of Indian descent.

ABC was quick to apologize and point out that Quantico is a fictional series only meant to entertain and not meant to be taken so seriously. The statement reads (via Variety):

"ABC Studios and the executive producers of Quantico would like to extend an apology to our audience who were offended by the most recent episode, ‘The Blood of Romeo.' The episode has stirred a lot of emotion, much of which is unfairly aimed at Priyanka Chopra, who didn’t create the show, nor does she write or direct it. She has no involvement in the casting of the show or the storylines depicted in the series."

"Quantico is a work of fiction. The show has featured antagonists of many different ethnicities and backgrounds, but in this case we inadvertently and regrettably stepped into a complex political issue. It was certainly not our intention to offend anyone," the statement concludes.

As Quantico was canceled by ABC in May, there are only a few episodes remaining in the third and final season. After all of the drama with Roseanne, the network is clearly not wasting any time in responding to fan backlash.

