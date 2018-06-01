'Undercover Boss': Deion Sanders Goes Nerdy to Help Aspiring Football Coaches (VIDEO)

He's a two-time Super Bowl champ. He's a Pro Football Hall of Famer. And in Friday's episode of CBS's Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition, Deion Sanders is going undercover — as a nerd.

In the June 1 episode, the retired player with the million-watt smile and charisma to spare covers himself up for a chance to help some youth football coaches achieve their dreams... but they won't know they're dealing with Deion Sanders! In fact, as Sanders tells us in the exclusive clip below, he's playing a guy who will come across as needing a little help with the pigskin.

Carlin Bates on Life, Love & 'Bringing Up Bates' Ahead of a new supersized episode, Carlin talks about magical moments from Tori and Bobby's wedding & more!

Also in the clip, you'll see that Sanders is more than a bit gung-ho about going undercover and help people. And he's got the prosthetics, wig, and makeup to hide his good looks.

See the transformation happen in the video below, and be sure to check out the episode to see lives be changed forever.

Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition, Fridays, 8/7c, CBS