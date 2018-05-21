TV News Roundup: Kim Raver Returns to 'Greys' Full-Time, the Obamas' Netflix Deal & More

ALL YOUR MUST-KNOW MONDAY TV NEWS:

Obamas & Chill

America's former first couple is getting into show business with Netflix. The streaming giant just closed a deal with Barack and Michelle for the pair to produce a number of films and series. The multi-year deal gives the Obamas a new platform to reach audiences through both scripted and unscripted work, produced by their Higher Ground Productions.

"One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience," President Obama said in a statement via Netflix. "That’s why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix – we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world."

Meanwhile, Michelle's statement reads: "Barack and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire us, to make us think differently about the world around us, and to help us open our minds and hearts to others. Netflix’s unparalleled service is a natural fit for the kinds of stories we want to share, and we look forward to starting this exciting new partnership."

Grey's Anatomy Brings Teddy Back Full-Time

Kim Raver's Grey's Anatomy character, Dr. Teddy Altman, may have returned for a few episodes in Season 14, but fans can rejoice knowing that the actress will return as a series regular in Season 15. Raver, who first appeared on the show in Season 6, left her full-time post in Season 8.

Of the announcement, Raver said in a statement, "I am thrilled to reprise the role of Dr. Teddy Altman as a regular. Returning to Shondaland with the incredibly talented Krista Vernoff (showrunner), Ellen Pompeo and the amazing cast is heavenly. I have a special place in my heart for Teddy and feel very lucky to have the opportunity to continue her story."

The return serves as less of surprise and more of a treat since Raver's Teddy revealed she was pregnant — potentially by Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd)?! — in the Season 14 finale.

Lena Waithe Blazes Trails

❤️💜💛 @LenaWaithe will receive the Trailblazer Award at the 2018 #MTVAwards!! Congrats, Lena! ❤️💜💛 pic.twitter.com/vhhkmCHJyz — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 21, 2018

Lena Waithe will received MTV's Trailblazer Award at this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday, June 18. The actress, writer, and producer made history at the 2017 Emmys when she and collaborator Aziz Ansari won for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. She was the first African American woman to snag the accolade.

The multi-hyphenate will receive the award, which honors creators in the industry who are setting a strong example. Waithe won her Emmy for the show Master of None, is the creator of Showtime's The Chi, has appeared in NBC's This Is Us, and recently starred in Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One.

Descendants 3 Casting Is Heating Up

Disney Channel's hit movie series has found its Hades in Cheyenne Jackson, an actor best known for his roles on Broadway and in shows like American Horror Story, 30 Rock, and Glee. Jackson's casting announcement means that the film's roster is finally complete.