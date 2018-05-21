'American Idol' Top 3: Who Should Win in Tonight's Finale? Take Our Poll!

It's time to sing your heart out.

The country has voted, and tonight is the season finale of the rebooted American Idol with only three hopefuls left: Gabby Barrett, Maddie Poppe, and Caleb Lee Hutchinson.

On Sunday's Part 1 of the finale, the trio had a chance to sing three songs each — one dedicated to their hometowns, one personal selection, and one original song.

The song breakdown:

Caleb Lee Hutchinson — "Johnny Cash Heart," "Don’t Close Your Eyes," and "Folsom Prison Blues"

Gabby Barrett — "Rivers Deep," "Little Red Wagon," and "Don’t Stop Believin'"

Maddie Poppe — "Going, Going Gone," "Don’t Ever Let Your Children Grow Up," and "Landslide"

In Part 2 on Monday, fans can expect more singing from the final three and also performances by some music superstars, including the three American Idol judges: Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Perry. And, of course, host Ryan Seacrest will announce the winner in the last five minutes.

So, before the results come in, let's look back at the top three's best three performances this season:

Maddie Poppe

When she made Katy cry with an original song:



When she made Lionel say, "Wow":



Disney night with her ukulele:



Caleb Lee Hutchinson

With his banjo:



When he plays that guitar:



That low growl of a voice:



Gabby Barrett

When she took us to church:



When Luke said it was the best vocal this season:



Carrie Underwood's twin showed up:



Voice your opinion below and take our poll: Who do you think should be the next American Idol winner?