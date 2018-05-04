WATCH: Howie Mandel Surprises His Manager With Help from Animal Planet's 'Tanked' Duo

Animal Planet's aquarium making duo Wayde King and Brett Raymer have a special job in this week's episode of Tanked.

America's Got Talent judge, Howie Mandel recruits the boys to help him surprise his manager from 3 Arts Entertainment. As someone who has used the Tanked team before, Mandel entrusts the duo to help update the office's aquatic fixture.

In an exclusive clip below, see as the men unveil the masterpiece to Howie Mandel and his manager, with a sleek looking design.

While the finished product is a beautiful tank, the process is what's worth watching in the May 4 episode. The 3 Arts Entertainment office held their original tank in high regard, but Mandel wanted to help the company update its appearance while still maintaining its integrity.

How will the job go? You'll have to check it out on Animal Planet.

Tanked, Fridays, 9/8c, Animal Planet